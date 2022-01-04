Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests COVID-19 positive with ‘mild symptoms’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 04 tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, he informed that he has mild symptoms and is isolated at home. He has asked those who came in touch with him to isolate themselves and get tested for COVID-19. “I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested,” CM Kejriwal tweeted. Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor held many rallies in poll-bound states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, and UP.