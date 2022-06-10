Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reviews implementation of ‘Tree Transplantation Policy’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the implementation of ‘Tree Transplantation Policy’ on June 10.CM Kejriwal said, “We are the first and only state to have this policy which means that if you cut a tree, you will have to place the same tree with roots in another location using new technology.” He further said, “Before we formed government, Delhi's tree cover was 19.97%, but it increased to 23% after we formed govt. Despite (implementation of) development projects, the tree cover increased, didn't reduce.”