Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Likely To Be Arrested By ED Today, Claim AAP Ministers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be arrested today. AAP leaders made the claims of arrest after the party supremo skipped the third summons issued to him by the ED in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. ‘ED is going to raid @ArvindKejriwal’s residence tomorrow morning. Arrest likely,’ said Atishi in a tweet. Similar tweets were made by Atishi's colleagues, Bharadwaj and Shah. Notably, Kejriwal was summoned by the ED on Jan 3 for questioning in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.