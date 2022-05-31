Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal inspects road beautification work in Rani Bagh

hief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 31 inspected the road beautification work at Rani Bagh in front of Keshav Mahavidyalaya in Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also accompanied him during the inspection. “Our aim is to make all the roads of Delhi beautiful. In the first stage, we will beautify 500 km of PWD roads. We are trying it as a pilot project. Earlier, work was going on a total of 16 short stretches. I have come here today to inspect these stretches,” said Delhi CM.