Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inspects automated test track in RTO office

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited RTO office in Delhi and inspected the automated test track on June 02. While addressing people at RTO office, CM Kejriwal said, “In February last year, the faceless service was implemented across Delhi, due to which all the work has now become online. For the first time, such a faceless service has been started across the country. We are eliminating all opportunities for corruption.”