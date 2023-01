Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 50 new electric buses under DTC

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 50 new electric buses under Delhi Transport Corporation on Jan 02. The buses will be run under the gross cost contract in which the state government will pay for operating the buses on per kilometre basis. These buses will be equipped with several safety features, including GPS, panic button, CCTV cameras, live tracking, and pink seats. which will be reserved for women.