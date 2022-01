Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 100 AC CNG Buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 14 flagged off 100 new Low-floor CNG AC CNG buses from Rajghat Depot. “A total of about 6,900 buses are running in Delhi after the induction of these buses,” CM Kejriwal said. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was also present.