Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal AAP MLAs arrive at Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party MLAs arrived at Raj Ghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on August 25. Earlier today AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said that only Mahatma Gandhi can save the nation from ‘Operation Lotus’ of BJP.