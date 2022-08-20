Search icon
Delhi: China endorses Union Minister S Jaishankar’s ‘Asian Century’ remark

China on August 19 agreed with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s ‘Asian Century’ remark in which he said it would be difficult for an Asian Century to happen if India and China could not come together but parried queries on the disengagement from the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “We have far more common interests than differences. Both sides have the wisdom and capability to help each other succeed instead of undercutting each other,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin when asked to comment on Jaishankar’s observations.

