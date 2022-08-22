Search icon
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Centre over inflation, unemployment

Ahead of the Gujarat polls, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrived at Ahmedabad on August 22. Addressing the media persons, Kejriwal said, “If the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in Gujarat, then we will make arrangements for good education for the children of Gujarat. We will also arrange free and good treatment for your entire family.” “The Gujarat government has failed on inflation and unemployment. People are troubled by inflation and everything has become expensive. Youth are roaming unemployed in Gujarat. We have given employment to 12 lakh children in Delhi,” he added.

