Delhi cabinet has passed Startup Policy to provide financial aid to youth in starting their own business

Delhi cabinet has passed the Startup Policy to provide financial aid to youth in starting their own business, informed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 05. While addressing a Press Conference, Kejriwal said, “The Delhi cabinet has passed the Startup Policy. The Delhi government will help the youth who want to start their own business. Along with the help of money, the Delhi government will also help in other ways. Delhi government will provide a lot of financial assistance. If a student studying in any college of Delhi government wants to start and made a product while studying, then the Delhi government is also ready to give him a leave of up to 2 years for studies, so that that student can spend all his time on his product.”