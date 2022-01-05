Delhi Buses metro to operate with 100 pc seating capacity amid surge in Covid-19 cases

The Delhi government on January 04 released a list of new COVID guidelines, according to which local buses and metro trains will be allowed to run with 100 per cent capacity. However, no standing passenger will be allowed. “DTC Buses and metro to operate at full capacity,” Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister announced. “Earlier, there were long queues outside bus stations during office hours, now it is more convenient for us,” said a passenger.