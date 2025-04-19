Delhi Building Collapse Video Of Mustafabad Building Collapsing In Seconds 4 Killed Rescue Ops On

Visuals from a nearby CCTV camera captured the moment of the collapse, showing a sudden gust of wind and a cloud of dust sweeping through the alley. Delhi Police said the incident was reported at 3:02 am, and that 14 people have been rescued so far. All the injured were shifted to GTB Hospital, where four victims were declared dead on arrival. Rescue efforts are ongoing with teams from the NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, and the local police working at the site.