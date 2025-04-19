Delhi Building Collapse Scary Ground Zero Video Of Delhi Mustafabad Building Collapse | Delhi News

In the early hours of Saturday, April 19, 2025, a four-storey residential building collapsed in Delhi’s Mustafabad area, killing at least 11 people and injuring 11 others. The collapse occurred around 2:39 AM in the Shakti Vihar locality of Dayalpur, while most residents were asleep. Terrifying CCTV footage from a nearby alley captured the exact moment the building gave way. A sudden flash was followed by a thunderous crash and a massive cloud of dust that engulfed the street, sending shockwaves through the neighborhood. The incident is believed to have been triggered by a powerful dust storm and heavy rains that battered parts of Delhi late Friday night. Rescue teams from the NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, and local authorities responded quickly, pulling survivors from the rubble and rushing them to nearby hospitals. Early investigations point to unauthorized structural modifications on the ground floor—reportedly to set up a shop—that may have compromised the building’s integrity. The Delhi government has ordered a full inquiry into the matter and vowed strict action against those responsible. The chilling visuals from the scene have sparked widespread outrage, reigniting questions about safety compliance and unchecked construction in densely populated neighborhoods.