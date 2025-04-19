Delhi Building Collapse Eyewitness Awaits Loved Ones As Rescue Ops Continue | Mustafabad

4 dead, several feared trapped as four-Storey building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad. Delhi Police said the incident was reported at 3:02 am, and that 14 people have been rescued so far. All the injured were shifted to GTB Hospital, where four victims were declared dead on arrival. Rescue efforts are ongoing with teams from the NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, and the local police working at the site.