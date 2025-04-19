Delhi Building Collapse BJP MP Manoj Tiwari On Delhi Mustafabad Building Collapse; Delhi News Today

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari expressed deep concern over the recent building collapse in Delhi’s Mustafabad area that claimed four lives and left several others injured. He blamed the tragedy on hasty and unsafe construction practices, noting that the structure had been built on an extremely thin wall, reflecting gross negligence. Tiwari criticized the lack of effective action against illegal and unsafe constructions over the past 27 years, calling it a result of systemic corruption in Delhi’s construction sector. He demanded a thorough investigation into the approvals and irregularities behind such constructions and urged authorities to evacuate the surrounding area to prevent further danger. The collapse occurred in the early hours of Saturday, April 19, 2025, following heavy overnight rain and thunderstorms. Rescue operations by the NDRF, Delhi Police, and fire services remain underway, as efforts continue to locate and assist those still trapped in the debris. The incident has intensified public calls for stronger enforcement of building safety regulations and swift accountability.