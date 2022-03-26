Delhi Budget aims to increase number of jobs by at least 12 pc Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, speaking at press conference on March 26 informed that Delhi’s Budget has aimed to increase number of jobs by at least 12 per cent.“Today's budget aims to generate 20 lakh new jobs in the next five years. This is not a poll promise, but a major announcement in this ‘bold and innovative’ budget. We aim to increase the number of jobs by at least 12 per cent- from 33 per cent to 45 per cent...,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.