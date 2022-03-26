Delhi Budget 2022 Will invite people from abroad for Delhi shopping festival says Manish Sisodia

While presenting the State Budget in Delhi Assembly, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on March 26 informed about the ‘Rozgar Budget’, under which the government is planning to invite people from abroad and conduct a Delhi shopping festival. “We are bringing a scheme for innovating Delhi's retail markets. We'll invite people from abroad and conduct a Delhi shopping festival. Further, to connect the shopkeepers with customers, we will develop Delhi Bazaar portal,” the Delhi Deputy CM said.