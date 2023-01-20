Delhi Boxer Vijender Singh joins wrestlers’ protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar

Boxer Vijender Singh joined the wrestlers’ protest against the Wrestling Federation of India, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on January 20. India’s top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, Sonam Malik, and Bajrang Punia, and nearly a dozen wrestlers began their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), alleging harassment of wrestlers by WFI through its arbitrary rules and regulations at Jantar Mantar on January 18. The wrestler also accused WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh of sexually harassing many girls.