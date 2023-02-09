Delhi BJP stages protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal over a Feedback Unit

BJP held a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Shaheed Park, near Delhi Secretariat on February 09. The protest was against creating a Feedback Unit unconstitutionally. The protesters gathered in huge numbers outside CM’s residence. While speaking to ANI, Delhi BJP President Vijay Goel said, “How can he create a Feedback Unit unconstitutionally. What is secret service fund? How 38 people were appointed? Without the consent of the Lieutenant Governor, the Feedback Unit has been made. AAP is spying on BJP leaders and wasting people’s money.”