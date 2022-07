Delhi: BJP leaders protest outside Manish Sisodia’s residence over new Excise Policy

Delhi BJP leaders staged a protest outside Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence on July 23. The protest was led by Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. They were protesting against the new Excise Policy. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended an investigation by CBI into the alleged violations in new Excise Policy.