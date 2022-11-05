Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta says we will win MCD elections for 4th consecutive time

The voting for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in Delhi is to be held on December 04 and the results will be announced on December 07. While speaking on MCD elections, Delhi’s BJP President said, “I welcome MCD elections. We are fully confident people of Delhi will again elect in MCD elections and come with the full majority in all the MCDs.”