Delhi auto, taxi drivers call 2-day strike over surge in CNG rates

Sections of auto and taxi drivers in Delhi called a two-day strike on April 18 over CNG price hike. The unions want a hike in fare and reduction in CNG rates. “In a month, around Rs 30-32 per kg has been increased. We're on strike today and tomorrow,” said a taxi driver. CNG prices in Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country are witnessing steep hike.