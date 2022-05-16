Delhi: Auto drivers bear the brunt of hike in CNG prices

As the price of CNG increased by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi-NCR on May 16, auto drivers in Delhi expressed their concern. The fuel price hike is affecting their livelihoods. With the latest hike, CNG is now priced at Rs 73.61 per kg in Delhi, Rs 76.17 per kg in Noida, and Rs 81.94 in Gurugram. While speaking to ANI, an auto rickshaw driver said, “Gas prices have doubled and the ride does not pay that much, which is causing a lot of trouble. Earlier, they used to get gas worth Rs 100, now they are getting 300 rupees. Earnings are also not getting much.”