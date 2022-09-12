Delhi: Army Chief stresses on civil-military fusion at Logistics Seminar

Indian Army on September 12 organised a seminar ‘Samanjasya se Shakti: Indian Army Logistics Seminar 2022’ in Delhi. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande were in attendance at the event.Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande said, “Wars aren't fought between militaries alone, they remain a whole nation endeavour. Wars test national resilience and stretch the nation's resources and capacities.” “Ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has already passed the half-year mark is an apt example. While the war shows little signs of ebbing, there are important lessons for those concerned with national security. One such lesson that has emerged clearly is that pace, intensity and reach of military operations rides on strength, agility and capacity of logistic support,” he said.“Whilst military infrastructure will continue to meet the immediate and specific demands of armed forces, it is the civil-military fusion with the support of Indian industry that shall provide the bulwark for execution and sustenance of future operations. The quick steps taken by the US, the UK, Russia and most recently by China in implementing efficient joint military-civil structures underline the urgency attached to the issue,” he added.