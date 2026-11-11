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Updated: Nov 11, 2026, 05:49 PM IST

Delhi AQI News Why India’s Official AQI Stops At 500 While Private Apps Show Readings Above 1500

Why does official air quality monitoring in India cap the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 500, even when commercial apps and third-party monitors display hazardous spikes above 1,500? Following public debate over Delhi's post-Diwali smog readings, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) released a statement explaining the scientific and health rationale behind the National AQI scale. Officials clarified that the 500 ceiling represents the maximum threshold for the "Severe Plus" emergency category, beyond which health warnings and administrative responses (like GRAP Stage IV) remain identical.

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Why does official air quality monitoring in India cap the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 500, even when commercial apps and third-party monitors display hazardous spikes above 1,500?

Following public debate over Delhi's post-Diwali smog readings, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) released a statement explaining the scientific and health rationale behind the National AQI scale. Officials clarified that the 500 ceiling represents the maximum threshold for the "Severe Plus" emergency category, beyond which health warnings and administrative responses (like GRAP Stage IV) remain identical.

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