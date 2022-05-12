Delhi: Amanatullah Khan joins protest against anti-encroachment drive in Madanpur Khadar area

As South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) began its anti-encroachment drive at Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar area on May 12, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan joined the protest to stop the demolition drive. “I am ready to go to jail if it saves the houses of poor people. There is no encroachment here. I will support them (civic body) in demolition if there is any encroachment,” said Amanatullah Khan, Aam Aadmi Party leader.