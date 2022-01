Delhi administers precautionary dose to healthcare, frontline workers

Delhi began to administer COVID-19 vaccine 'precautionary dose' to frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities on January 10. This is done in a bid to stymie the coronavirus spread driven by its Omicron variant. "We feel fine. There are no side-effects, everyone should take the jab," people said.