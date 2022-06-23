Delhi: AAP leader Raghav Chadha casts vote for Rajinder Nagar Assembly By-poll

Speaking on the ongoing Rajindra Nagar By-poll, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on June 23 said that people will vote to get corruption-free governance. “People will vote to get corruption-free governance and everyone's right to lead a life of dignity,” said Raghav Chadha. “I'm confident that even in the time to come - keeping in mind the work done by our Government, done by me as an MLA for around 2 years - people of Rajinder Nagar Assembly Constituency will once again give chance to a party, to a person who will not let this pace slow down,” he added.