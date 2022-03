Delhi: AAP, BJP workers came face-to-face while protesting against each other

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on March 28 came face-to-face while protesting against each other in Delhi. AAP workers were protesting against Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta. They alleged that Delhi BJP Chief made derogatory remarks on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. While BJP was also protesting against Arvind Kejriwal’s remark on 'The Kashmir Files' movie.