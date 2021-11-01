{"id":"2918010","source":"DNA","title":"Delhi: 2800 firefighters to be on duty on Diwali","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Around 2800 firefighters will be on duty on Diwali, informed Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg on November 01. “We have made extensive preparations to handle fire calls during the Diwali festival. Around 2800 fire personnel will be on duty on Diwali. In addition to 64 fire stations, we have established 30 fire posts to handle fire calls,” said Garg.\r

