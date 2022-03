Delegation of TMC MPs meets HM Amit Shah

A delegation of TMC MPs on November 22 met Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police brutality in Tripura. Earlier the delegation had staged a ‘Dharna’ outside Ministry of Home Affairs MHA as they were seeking an appointment with him. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, "We told him in detail how leaders were arrested and MPs were beaten up. He said he spoke to Tripura CM over phone yesterday and will seek a report from the state."