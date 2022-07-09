Dehradun: State Budget was made after taking suggestions prior to Badrinath-Kedarnath Yatra, says CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on July 09 said that the State Budget was made keeping in mind suggestions taken prior to Badrinath-Kedarnath Yatra. “We have to create a synergy between ecology and economy in state. I told all ministers the same. This time, number of devotees that came for Badrinath-Kedarnath Yatra is very high, we had prepared for it accordingly, passed budget keeping that in mind,” he said.