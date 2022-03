Dehradun: Preparations underway for swearing in- ceremony of Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami

Preparations at full swing for swearing in- ceremony of Uttarakhand Chief Minister-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami on March 23 in Dehradun. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Parade Ground in Dehradun at 3:30 pm. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi are also likely to be present in the ceremony.