Dehradun: CM Dhami participates in 63rd Centralised ‘Mid-day Meal Kitchen’ program

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on July 15 participated in 63rd Centralised ‘Mid-day Meal Kitchen’ program in Sudhowala area of Dehradun. CM Dhami was seen distributing food to children. The program was held in association with Akshaya Patra Foundation in Dehradun.