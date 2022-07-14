Defence Ministry to achieve defence production worth 1.75 lakh crore by 2025: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while attending interaction program with Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSU) officials on July 13 said that Defence Ministry took numbers of steps to achieve self-reliance in Defence sector. “With goal to achieve self-reliance in Defence sector, Defence Ministry has taken a number of steps. Thanks to formulation of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, acquisition of defence equipment simplified. The process of acquiring a license made easier,” he said. “Under the Innovation and Defence Excellence (iDEX), much has been done to inspire innovators. The ministry has set a goal of Rs 1.75 lakh crore worth of defence production by 2025. Out of this, exports would account for Rs 35,000-40,000 crores,” he added.