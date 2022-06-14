Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveils ‘Agnipath Recruitment Scheme’ for Armed forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Choudhary, Chief of Air Staff and Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff unveiled Agnipath Recruitment Scheme on June 14 in Delhi. Under the scheme, soldiers will be recruited on a short-term as well as a long-term basis. Addressing the press conference, Rajnath Singh said, “The Cabinet Committee on Security has taken a historic decision today to approve the transformative scheme of 'Agnipath'. Under this, Indian youth would be granted an opportunity to get inducted into the Armed services.” He further said, “Under the 'Agnipath' scheme, efforts are to create a youthful profile of the Armed forces. It would help to train them for new technologies and also improve their health levels. This scheme will increase employment opportunities with new skills in different sectors.” Highlighting the benefits of the scheme, he said, “The 'Agnivirs' will be given a good pay package and an exit retirement package after a service of 4 years.”