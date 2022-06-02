Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Israeli Counterpart Benny Gantz exchange MoU

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Israeli Counterpart Benny Gantz exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 02 in Delhi. Benny Gantz is scheduled to meet the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The year marks 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel.