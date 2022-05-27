Defence Minister Rajnath Singh boosts morale of Naval Officers at Karwar Naval Base

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 26 boosted the morale of the Naval Officers and staff of the Indian Navy at Karwar Naval Base and said that in tough situations the feeling of national pride gives strength to our officers. “Sometimes it takes months for navy personnel to return to the seashore. In such situations, when they have to talk to sea, listen to it as there's only water around and no humans, it's feeling of national pride that gives them strength,” Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister, India.