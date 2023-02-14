Defence Expert recounts how events unfolded on Pulwama terror attack’s 4th anniversary

February 14 of 2023 marks the 4th anniversary of the Pulwama terror attacks. At least 40 CRPF Jawans lost their lives after a suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosives into a security force convoy in Pulwama in 2019. Defence Expert (Retd) Colonel Abhay Patwardhan recalled the incident in detail while talking to ANI.