Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya on promotional spree for ‘Gehraiyaan’

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday are on a promotional spree for their upcoming ‘Gehraiyaan’. Dressed in cut-out halterneck knitted top, Deepika posed for shutterbugs. Ananya Panday step out in style to promote ‘Gehraiyaan’. Siddhant offered his blazer to freezing Ananya Panday. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film will hit OTT platform on February 11.