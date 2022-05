Deepika Padukone gives OOTD inspiration in all-white airport look

Bollywood Actor Deepika Padukone was papped at Mumbai airport. Finding her monochrome airport look best, she wore a wide basic white jumpsuit, paired with stylish sneakers. Gorgeous as ever, ‘Dimple queen’ Deepika smiled brightly as she was shot by the paparazzi. On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in the movie ‘Project K’.