Deepender Hooda extends gratitude towards Congress high command for appointing Udai Bhan as Haryana Chief

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on May 04 extended his gratitude towards the party’s high command for nominating Udai Bhan as the Chief of Haryana Congress. “I want to thank party high command for making Udai Bhan the chief of the Haryana Congress. Both Haryana Congress chief and the leader of opposition are walking together and will raise the issues of the people,” he said.