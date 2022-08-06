Search icon
Deepak Kesarkar urges Uddhav Thackeray to support alliance of Eknath Shinde faction with BJP

Deepak Kesarkar from Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena addressed a press conference in Mumbai on August 06 and shared the insights of BJP and Eknath Shinde alliance. “I used to meet Eknath Shinde as he was leader number 2 in our party. Whenever I used to meet him, he used to go and meet Uddhav ji and tell him that they must rekindle their old relation with BJP. It didn't happen and Eknath Shinde left,” Deepak Kesarkar said. “I told my aides to meet Uddhav sahab even when I won't be there and find out what he's thinking and help him in every way possible. They found out that Uddhav Thackeray was of the view that they'll get together (in alliance with BJP) if Eknath Shinde is kept out,” he continued. “Neither BJP nor our MLAs would've agreed. So, it didn't go any further. So, I'd like to ask him (Uddhav Thackeray) that if you were about to go to them (BJP), what objection do you have now if Eknath Shinde (faction of Shiv Sena) forged alliance with them?” he asked. “You should give him your blessings, there is nothing wrong with it. You have the same ideology, you should be together in Maharashtra's interest and the interest of the nation,” he added.

