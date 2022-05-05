Deep depression likely to be formed in South Andaman Sea area predicts IMD

Hours after a cyclonic circulation was observed in Odisha on May 04 early morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the low-pressure area can be formed and move towards the Northwest in the country. “Cyclonic circulation yesterday around Andaman sea will repeat tomorrow and move towards north-west. As per our estimate, wind speed from now on would hover between 40-50 km/hr, it will further increase May 8 onwards and can go upto 75 km/hr,” said Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, IMD. He further said, “Sea would be rough. Fisherman around Andaman sea area, east-central Bay of Bengal and south-east Bay of Bengal have been asked not to venture.”