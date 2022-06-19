Decision to launch ‘Agnipath’ Scheme taken in haste Rajasthan CM Gehlot

As protests demanding withdrawal of the ‘Agnipath’ Scheme turned violent across the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on June 19 said that the decision to launch the scheme has been taken in haste and the government should withdraw the Scheme. “The Prime Minister and Home Minister should understand the feelings of the youth regarding the ‘Agnipath’ scheme. The government should withdraw this scheme. The decision to launch the scheme has been taken in haste,” he said on June 19.