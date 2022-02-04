Decision to conduct offline board exams taken after consulting family members: Varsha Gaikwad

Despite students’ protest demanding to cancel offline exams due to COVID pandemic, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on February 03 informed that government has decided to conduct the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in offline mode. However, State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the decision was taken 3 months in advance after consulting the family members of the students. “The decision to conduct the board exams for Classes 10th and 12th in offline mode was taken 3 months in advance. This decision was taken after consulting the family members of children and experts,” she said.