Deceased Sadhu Vijay Das was sitting on protest for 500 days: Bharatpur MP

Speaking after the death of Sadhu Vijay Das, BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli on July 23 said he had been sitting on dharna for over 500 days. There was no hearing on issue of illegal mining. “Sadhu Vijay Das passed away as he'd been sitting on dharna for over 500 days but there was no hearing on issue of illegal mining. In Congress rule, the administration became silent. CM is supporting mining mafia to save his seat,” BJP MP from Bharatpur, Ranjeeta Kohli said.