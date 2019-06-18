{"id":"2762320","source":"DNA","title":"Death toll rises to 108 due to AES in Muzaffarpur","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Lack of awareness on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) had resulted in rising the death toll in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. As per the recent reports, 88 children have died in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), while 19 others have lost their lives in Kejriwal Hospital. SKMCH’s Superintendent Sunil Kumar Shahi said that the reason behind this outbreak is lack of awarenesss in people about the viral disease. The tale of death toll is rising day by day, many people still don’t have even basic information about the disease.Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar reached at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur. AES is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions and headaches.","summary":"Lack of awareness on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) had resulted in rising the death toll in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. As per the recent reports, 88 children have died in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), while 19 others have lost their lives in Kejriwal Hospital. SKMCH’s Superintendent Sunil Kumar Shahi said that the reason behind this outbreak is lack of awarenesss in people about the viral disease. The tale of death toll is rising day by day, many people still don’t have even basic information about the disease.Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar reached at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur. AES is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions and headaches.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-death-toll-rises-to-108-due-to-aes-in-muzaffarpur-2762320","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/18/838012-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA_ANI_jun18v32.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560863102","publish_date":"Jun 18, 2019, 06:35 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 18, 2019, 06:35 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2762320"}