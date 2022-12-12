DearMoon Project: Japanese billionaire Maezawa picks people across the globe for SpaceX moon trip

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa revealed that K-pop star TOP and DJ Steve Aoki are going on a trip around the moon , among the eight crew members. The mission aboard SpaceX's Starship vehicle is scheduled to take eight days from launch to return to earth including three days circling the moon, coming within 200 kilometers from the lunar surface. The trip will happen next year on one of Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets.