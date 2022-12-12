Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

DearMoon Project: Japanese billionaire Maezawa picks people across the globe for SpaceX moon trip

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa revealed that K-pop star TOP and DJ Steve Aoki are going on a trip around the moon , among the eight crew members. The mission aboard SpaceX's Starship vehicle is scheduled to take eight days from launch to return to earth including three days circling the moon, coming within 200 kilometers from the lunar surface. The trip will happen next year on one of Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: TWS earbuds from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and others under Rs 2,500
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 541 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.